Fire At Agricultural Equipment Warehouse In Mykolaiv Region Extinguished After Russian Attack
"Firefighters in the Mykolaiv region extinguished a massive fire caused by a combined enemy attack in the Kostiantynivka rural community, Mykolaiv district," the statement reads.
Photos and videos released by the SES show the scale of destruction and emergency response efforts at the scene.
Early on June 8, Russian forces launched an attack on the Kostiantynivka community using two cruise missiles and Shahed-131/136 drones. The strike caused a fire at the agricultural machinery storage facility.
