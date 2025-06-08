Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire At Agricultural Equipment Warehouse In Mykolaiv Region Extinguished After Russian Attack


2025-06-08 09:13:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in the Mykolaiv region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Firefighters in the Mykolaiv region extinguished a massive fire caused by a combined enemy attack in the Kostiantynivka rural community, Mykolaiv district," the statement reads.

Photos and videos released by the SES show the scale of destruction and emergency response efforts at the scene.

Read also: Two civilians killed, ten injured in Kherson region over past day

Early on June 8, Russian forces launched an attack on the Kostiantynivka community using two cruise missiles and Shahed-131/136 drones. The strike caused a fire at the agricultural machinery storage facility.

