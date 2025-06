Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-6 June 8 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-6 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-6 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the prize structure for Samrudhi SM-6 on June 8:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

TBA

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

TBA

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.