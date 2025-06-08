Fireworks Shows At Old Al Wakrah Souq In Celebration Of Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the first day of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, the inaugural fireworks show lit up the Old Al Wakrah Souq in celebration of the occasion. The event took place in a joyful festive atmosphere and attracted a large audience of citizens, residents, and visitors of various nationalities.

This event is part of a series of family-friendly activities and events that will continue for four consecutive days. The fireworks are scheduled to take place daily at 8pm along the Souq's waterfront, lighting up the skies of Al Wakrah with vibrant colors of joy and celebration.



The initiative reflects the souq management's commitment to creating a festive Eid atmosphere and encouraging community engagement. During the Eid period, the souq sees increased footfall as people come to enjoy the wide variety of entertainment and commercial activities it offers.

Old Al Wakrah Souq has become one of the most prominent family destinations during national and religious occasions, thanks to its traditional charm and attractive coastal location that blends the spirit of the past with the beauty of the present.