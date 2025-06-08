Abu Samra Border Ramps Up Measures To Help Travellers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In anticipation of Eid Al-Adha holidays and vacation season, Major Mohammed Mubarak Al Buainain, Head of the Abu Samra Border Passport Section, has revealed a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth travel experiences for all passengers, with a special focus on efficiency, inclusivity, and smart digital services.

During peak travel periods, the Abu Samra Border Crossing experiences a sharp increase in passenger movement.

To effectively manage this, the authority has ramped up staffing levels, ensuring that all travellers can complete their border crossing procedures quickly.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al Buainain said:“Increasing the number of employees is one of several steps we take during the holiday season to ease congestion and speed up travel.”



A key element in this plan is multi-agency coordination, led by Permanent Committee for the Management of the Abu Samra Border Crossing, and involving strategic collaboration with the Land Customs Department, the Passport Department of Border Crossings, and the General Directorate of Information Systems and Communications. These entities work in continuous coordination to maintain high system availability, implement new technologies, and troubleshoot any issues that arise in real-time.

“Facilitating procedures is the result of massive joint efforts. We constantly coordinate to simplify systems, cut down processing times, and introduce new programs that can speed up the entire experience,” Al Buainain noted.

To further streamline the process, travelers are strongly encouraged to use the pre-registration service available through the Metrash2 app.

This feature enables citizens and residents to register their travel details, including those of accompanying passengers, before their journey. Once they arrive at the Abu Samra crossing, their procedures are completed quickly, with vehicles carrying up to four passengers processed in as little as 20 seconds.

“This is a major advancement in performance speed. And we're always working to make it even faster,” said Al Buainain.

Families and individuals with special needs are also prioritized with dedicated lanes and personalized assistance. Border officers are trained to provide support either at the regular counters or directly at the passenger's vehicle if needed.

“If a traveller with a disability is unable to step out of the vehicle, one of our officers will come to them and complete the procedure on the spot,” he added.

Moreover, Al Buainain highlighted the crossing's round-the-clock operations, which enable them to handle any unexpected technical or procedural challenges promptly.

“We've gone through many scenarios in the past, and we have systems in place to quickly address and resolve any issues that arise,” he said.

The Abu Samra crossing is also constantly evolving through feedback-driven development. New services are introduced based on observed traveler needs and experiences during past peak periods. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures that travelers not only receive fast service but also a safe, accessible, and user-friendly experience.

With these robust preparations and a strong digital-first approach, the Abu Samra Border stands ready to welcome a wave of travelers this Eid Al Adha offering a smarter, faster, and more comfortable gateway in and out.