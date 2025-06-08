Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

National Guard Destroys Two Russian Tanks And Mortar In Pokrovsk Direction


2025-06-08 02:05:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Telegram , releasing a video.

“Thanks to the actions of the artillery and operators of the Black Sky unmanned systems battalion, two tanks and a mortar that were firing at the positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed,” the report said.

Read also: War update: 155 clashes on frontline, nearly 320 Russian troops neutralized in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian military personne l directly near the Ukrainian border in the Kursk direction, and one invader was taken prisoner.

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109648795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search