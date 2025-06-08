National Guard Destroys Two Russian Tanks And Mortar In Pokrovsk Direction
“Thanks to the actions of the artillery and operators of the Black Sky unmanned systems battalion, two tanks and a mortar that were firing at the positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed,” the report said.Read also: War update: 155 clashes on frontline, nearly 320 Russian troops neutralized in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian military personne l directly near the Ukrainian border in the Kursk direction, and one invader was taken prisoner.
