Gaza: UAE Medical Mission Members Perform Eid Al Adha Prayers At Field Hospital

Members of the UAE medical mission working at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip performed the Eid al-Adha prayer side by side with the people of the Strip, in an atmosphere filled with faith and patience, as the chants of Eid rose, blended with prayers for love and peace, bringing light and hope to the place despite the wounds.

The hospital witnessed a special spiritual atmosphere on the morning of Eid, reflecting the deep bond of human brotherhood between the people of the UAE and their Palestinian brothers.

The Emirati medical and nursing staff shared in the joy of the people of Gaza, reaffirming their commitment to continuing their humanitarian duty.

On this occasion, the Palestinian people expressed their deep appreciation for the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership, extending their highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and to the Emirati people.