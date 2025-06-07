Teen Dies After Viral Tiktok Challenge What Is 'Dusting' And How It Causes Sudden Sniffing Death

If you have a child who spends a considerable amount of time online, they may have heard of a new trend that is making the rounds - dusting.

'Dusting' is a viral trend in which individuals inhale cleaning spray for a brief moment of intoxication.

Some trends often go viral, with many unassuming children jumping on the bandwagon in an attempt to gain popularity. Earlier, trends like the 'Blue Whale Challenge ' also went viral, which led to many children causing harm to themselves.

This week, Renna O'Rourke, a 19-year-old living in the United States, succumbed to sudden sniffing death syndrome after she participated in the challenge. She ordered a computer cleaning spray to her home and inhaled its contents. After battling for four days in the ICU, she passed away - never having regained consciousness.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to local media, her parents are now trying to raise awareness of such dangerous challenges that young people often participate in.

Her father, while speaking to 12 News, said that she often said 'I'm gonna be famous, Dad'. "Unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances," he added.

Her parents have urged other parents to keep an eye on their children's online activities. They have even asked other guardians to be mindful of the things children keep in their room and have access to.

What is sudden sniffing death syndrome?

Sudden sniffing death syndrome occurs when a fatal cardiac event takes place after inhaling some substances, often inhalants.

Inhalants are chemical vapours found in common household products like glue, paint thinners, cleaning fluids, and even some types of gas.

Sometimes, when a person inhales such substances, they can experience various effects which includes heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), that can cause sudden cardiac arrest.