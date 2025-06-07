Whitsun Holiday Traffic Blocked For 17 Kilometres At Gotthard Tunnel
-
As an alternative route south, the Touring Club Suisse (TCS) has recommended the A13 motorway via the San Bernardino tunnel.
Already on Friday, Whitsun traffic was heavy on the A2 motorway. The Viasuisse traffic service was forecasting long traffic jams in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel between Friday and Saturday afternoon. Traffic overloads are also expected on Monday, on the return journey northwards.
