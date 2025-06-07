Whitsun Holiday Traffic Blocked For 17 Kilometres At Gotthard Tunnel

Français fr 20 km de bouchons au portail nord du Gothard en direction du sud Original Read more: 20 km de bouchons au portail nord du Gothard en direction du su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Saturday morning, road traffic was blocked for 17 kilometres in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri, resulting in a loss of time of up to two hours and 50 minutes, according to the Touring Club Suisse on its website. This content was published on June 7, 2025 - 10:51 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As an alternative route south, the Touring Club Suisse (TCS) has recommended the A13 motorway via the San Bernardino tunnel.

Already on Friday, Whitsun traffic was heavy on the A2 motorway. The Viasuisse traffic service was forecasting long traffic jams in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel between Friday and Saturday afternoon. Traffic overloads are also expected on Monday, on the return journey northwards.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Demographics How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property market Read more: How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property marke