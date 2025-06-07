Zambia Declares National Mourning For Ex-President Edgar Lungu
Lusaka: Zambia on Saturday declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the country's former president Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa on Thursday, the government said.
Lungu, who died at the age of 68, ruled the large but sparsely populated southern African nation from January 2015 until August 2021, when he lost to current President Hakainde Hichilema.
"The government of the republic of Zambia wishes to inform the nation that President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded a state funeral to the sixth president, Edgar Lungu, who died on 5 June," said the secretary to the cabinet, Patrick Kangwa.
The government announced that all flags would fly at half-mast from June 8 to 14 and that entertainment events would be suspended during that time.
Kangwa said that the body of Lungu would arrive in Zambia next Wednesday and that Belvedere Lodge in the capital Lusaka had been designated as the official place of mourning.
Lungu was receiving specialised medical treatment in a clinic in Pretoria, South Africa, his political party the Patriotic Front (PF) said.
He was suffering from recurring achalasia, a condition caused by narrowing of the oesophagus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment