Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Millions Unable To Celebrate Eid As They Deserve: Grandi

Millions Unable To Celebrate Eid As They Deserve: Grandi


2025-06-07 02:00:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says millions of refugees around the world are unable to celebrate Eidul Adha holiday as they deserve.

In a message on his X account, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi highlighted the difficult living conditions of millions of people in different parts of the world.

He wrote that millions of people around the world could not to celebrate Eidul Adha due to war, displacement and other hardships.

He added that these people lived in disaster-hit areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and were unable to celebrate Eid as they wish or need.

He added:“I wish all Muslims around the world good luck as they celebrate Eid. Remember that millions of people living in war, exile and hardship, from Gaza to Sudan, from Bangladesh to Afghanistan and many other places, will not be able to celebrate their Eid as they wish and deserve.”

ma

MENAFN07062025000174011037ID1109648018

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search