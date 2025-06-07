Millions Unable To Celebrate Eid As They Deserve: Grandi
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says millions of refugees around the world are unable to celebrate Eidul Adha holiday as they deserve.
In a message on his X account, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi highlighted the difficult living conditions of millions of people in different parts of the world.
He wrote that millions of people around the world could not to celebrate Eidul Adha due to war, displacement and other hardships.
He added that these people lived in disaster-hit areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and were unable to celebrate Eid as they wish or need.
He added:“I wish all Muslims around the world good luck as they celebrate Eid. Remember that millions of people living in war, exile and hardship, from Gaza to Sudan, from Bangladesh to Afghanistan and many other places, will not be able to celebrate their Eid as they wish and deserve.”
ma
