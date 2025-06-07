Show Patience With Refugees, Kabir Urges Host Countries

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In his speech on the occasion of Eidul Adha, Acting Refugees and Repatriation Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir on Saturday said humanitarian aid should not be politicized and asked aid agencies to help and cooperate in building shelters for the returnees.

Maulvi Kabir said Eid was a day of joy and unity for Muslims and the religious festival was fortunately being celebrated in Afghanistan in an atmosphere of peace, thanks to the Islamic system.

He noted that it was the responsibility of the entire nation to support orphans and care for the families of martyrs.

He said officials of the Islamic Emirate and the general public should also help the returnees and share the joy of Eid with them.

According to him, the Islamic Emirate has fully coordinated assistance to welcome the returning Afghan refugees.

He said special committees were working in all provinces to provide good services to the returnees.

He called on host countries of Afghan refugees to exercise patience with the refugees and thanked the Pakistani authorities for reducing violence against Afghan refugees there and slowing down the process of forced deportations.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir emphasized non-politicization of humanitarian aid and called on aid agencies to help and cooperate in building shelters for the returnees.

He assured the Afghan people that the goal of the Islamic Emirate was to implement religious rules, strengthen unity, and build the country, adding that the Islamic system advocates positive interaction with the world in the light of Islam.

The acting minister called all the tribes of Afghanistan brothers and sisters and said that every Afghan should feel peace and security in his own land.

He condemned the Israeli military attacks on Gaza, describing them actions against humanity.

