UK Special Forces Challenge Judge Over Afghanistan War Crimes Inquiry

MENAFN - Khaama Press)British Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan have filed a legal complaint against a High Court judge leading the inquiry.

The challenge centres on Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, who restricted the soldiers' attendance at hearings involving whistleblower testimony. The troops argue the move breaches the law and undermines judicial transparency.

Haddon-Cave chairs the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan, which is investigating claims that SAS forces executed at least 80 Afghan civilians during operations between 2010 and 2013.

The Ministry of Defence's legal team, acting on behalf of the soldiers, has requested a judicial review. It said strict standards of justice must apply equally to accused personnel and families of the alleged victims.

The inquiry, now in its second year at the High Court in London, could face temporary delays if the review proceeds, raising concerns about the pace of accountability.

Rights groups say transparency is vital to uncovering abuses, while military representatives stress that fairness and due process are essential for troops who served in conflict zones.

The case underlines the difficulty Britain faces in balancing demands for accountability over its conduct in Afghanistan with the protection of its armed forces and national security interests.

