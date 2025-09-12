Honda Shine Price Cut After GST Revision: Check New Rates
Honda vehicles are super popular in India, and their Shine model is in high demand. Now you can snag this ride at a lower price.
The Honda Shine is a hot commodity in the Indian two-wheeler market. Indian customers love it, mainly because of its great performance and mileage. If you've been wanting this awesome bike, we've got good news.
From September 22, 2025, it'll be even cheaper. The new GST rate makes it easier to buy. The government recently dropped the GST on bikes 350cc or less from 28% to 18%. Let's see the new price.
The Honda Shine's ex-showroom price is currently between Rs 85,590 and Rs 90,341. It's currently taxed at 28% GST. But, from September 22nd, that drops to 18%. This means you'll only pay Rs 72,778. That's a straight-up 10% discount.
The Honda Shine has a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets BS6 2.0 emission standards. It generates 7.38 bhp and 8.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and a multiple wet clutch. The fuel tank holds 9 to 10 liters.
The Honda Shine's engine features fuel injection technology for a smoother ride. It can easily get 55 to 70 kilometers per liter, making it a great choice for daily use. A full tank will take you 600 to 650 kilometers.
The Honda Shine boasts modern features like an analog/digital instrument cluster with odometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, and trip meter. It also has a combined braking system and a side-stand engine cut-off for safety. The chrome accent muffler and handlebar give it a premium look.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment