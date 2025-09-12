Honda Shine Price Cut After GST Revision: Check New Rates

Honda vehicles are super popular in India, and their Shine model is in high demand. Now you can snag this ride at a lower price.

The Honda Shine is a hot commodity in the Indian two-wheeler market. Indian customers love it, mainly because of its great performance and mileage. If you've been wanting this awesome bike, we've got good news.

From September 22, 2025, it'll be even cheaper. The new GST rate makes it easier to buy. The government recently dropped the GST on bikes 350cc or less from 28% to 18%. Let's see the new price.

The Honda Shine's ex-showroom price is currently between Rs 85,590 and Rs 90,341. It's currently taxed at 28% GST. But, from September 22nd, that drops to 18%. This means you'll only pay Rs 72,778. That's a straight-up 10% discount.

The Honda Shine has a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets BS6 2.0 emission standards. It generates 7.38 bhp and 8.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and a multiple wet clutch. The fuel tank holds 9 to 10 liters.

The Honda Shine's engine features fuel injection technology for a smoother ride. It can easily get 55 to 70 kilometers per liter, making it a great choice for daily use. A full tank will take you 600 to 650 kilometers.

The Honda Shine boasts modern features like an analog/digital instrument cluster with odometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, and trip meter. It also has a combined braking system and a side-stand engine cut-off for safety. The chrome accent muffler and handlebar give it a premium look.