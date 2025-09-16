HONOR Joins GITEX Global 2025 To Highlight The Brand's Latest Innovation And AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – HONOR, global leading AI device ecosystem company, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, where it will showcase its latest AI-powered ecosystem of devices and reaffirm its commitment to the UAE's fast-evolving digital landscape.

In its 45th edition, GITEX Global stands as the world's largest tech, AI & startup show, bringing together global innovators, industry leaders, and tech specialists for five days from 13to 17October. The event will host over 200,000 technology executives, welcome participants from more than 180 countries, and feature 6,500+ companies alongside 400+ government entities. Covering everything from AI and sustainability to cybersecurity and mobility, the event provides the ultimate platform for companies driving the future of technology.

“GITEX is the leading stage for technology innovation in the region and globally. HONOR's participation marks another step in strengthening our presence in the UAE and across the region, where digital-first consumers are driving rapid adoption of smart solutions,” said Laurance Li, General Manager HONOR GCC.“We are excited to bring our latest breakthroughs and showcase how our AI ecosystem empowers smarter living and productivity.”

Located at CC2-13A, located in Concourse 2 (outside of Hall 8), HONOR's booth will present its latest flagship smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and smart ecosystem. The showcase is designed to be interactive and engaging, inviting visitors to experience how HONOR's connected portfolio of devices enhances everyday life, from work and learning to creativity, entertainment, and wellbeing.

By participating in GITEX, HONOR is reinforcing its vision as a global leading AI device ecosystem company with a human-centric approach, committed to empowering people through intelligent technology and seamless connectivity.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.