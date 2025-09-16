Beyond ONE Marks New Era: Riyadh Office Opens, Redefining Workspaces In KSA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – On September 10, Beyond ONE celebrated the official opening of its new Riyadh office, signalling a major milestone for the region's future of work.

The event, attended by the group's leadership and local partners, showcased Beyond ONE's commitment to people-first, sustainable office design, uniting Virgin Mobile KSA, FRiENDi Mobile and FRiENDi Pay under one roof.

The new space, delivered by Compass Project Consulting and crafted with Design by Mahsa (DBM), reflects Saudi Vision 2030 and sets a new standard for collaboration, creativity, and sustainability in the Kingdom. Guests experienced the office's adaptive work zones, local textures, native plant gardens, and tech-enabled spaces, all designed to empower teams and foster vibrant community spirit.

With this expansion, Beyond ONE is not just growing in Saudi Arabia, it's leading a movement for truly human-centered and sustainable workplaces region-wide.

About Beyond ONETM:

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world.

About Virgin Mobile KSA:

Virgin Mobile KSA, a subsidiary of Beyond ONE Group, is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile KSA empowers consumers with customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Virgin Mobile KSA continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled service excellence and convenience to its customers across the Kingdom.

About Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa:

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. Partnering with telecoms operators, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having great people, and the management team is made up of senior-level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs.