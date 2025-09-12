Samsung Introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE In India With Iconic Blade Design
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, Sept 11, 2025: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Buds3 FE with an iconic Blade design, Galaxy AI capabilities, along with a superior audio performance.
"The Galaxy Buds3 FE comes with an exciting fusion of Galaxy AI, enhanced audio tech and an iconic blade design - allowing users to step in to the Galaxy ecosystem and enjoy seamless connectivity - all in a playful way. The device gets core innovations and enhancements including advanced active noise canceling (ANC); while providing improved call quality, battery life and comfort," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.
Power of Galaxy AI
For translation, Buds3 FE comes with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on their smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or have a conversation with someone in another language. When phrases like â€œHey Googleâ€ are used, Buds3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands â€” just the usersâ€TM voice. Users can also check their daily agenda or email without removing their phone from their pocket or bag. Additionally, AI features and the Buds3 FE design ensure that queuing up the next playlist or translating a conversation from one language to another is always just a word or long press away.
Advanced Sound Dynamics
Made for the quiet moments on a crowded train, a call on a windy street and the playlist that powers the walk home, Galaxy Buds3 FE come with a larger speaker to deliver rich, powerful sound with deep bass and clear treble. Enhanced ANC reduces ambient noise, creating a more immersive listening experience. Crystal Clear Call technology uses an advanced pre-trained machine learning model to isolate your voice, ensuring conversations remain clear even in noisy environments. Users can simply pinch the Blade to make selections or swipe for volume control. Itâ€TMs also easier to connect via the pairing button on the cradle for transitions between Galaxy devices. With Auto Switch, Galaxy Buds3 FE actively detects audio activity and transfers the connection seamlessly for continuous listening across Galaxy devices.
Iconic Blade Design
The Galaxy Buds3 FE Blade Design represents the Galaxy lineupâ€TMs distinct visual identity. With a matte dual-tone finish and semi-transparent accents, it reflects a balance of simplicity and expressive detail for a modern but playful aesthetic.
Galaxy Ecosystem
Designed for users who want reliable performance, smart features, and a stylish design at a great value, Galaxy Buds3 FE make it easier than ever to join the Galaxy ecosystem. The earbuds also offer seamless integration with Galaxy devices, including quick access from system settings and app-free control from any screen.
Availability, Offers & Pricing
Galaxy Buds3 FE are priced at INR 12999 and will be available from next week. As part of the launch offers, customers will be eligible for benefits worth INR 4000 on purchase of Galaxy Buds3 FE in case paired up with select Galaxy smartphones. As part of the launch offers, customers can also avail INR 3000 bank cashback or upgrade bonus. In addition, they can also get no cost EMIs for up to 12 months.
