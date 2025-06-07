Goldstein Patent Law Publishes Insights On How To Patent An Idea

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New York, NY, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstein Patent Law, a national leader in patent law, is happy to announce it has recently published a new article on How to patent an idea . Leveraging the expertise and nearly 30 years of experience from the founder of the law firm and principal patent attorney Rich Goldstein, the new insights answer the question,“Can a concept be patented?” and help to demystify IP rights, how to secure patent protection and how intellectual property attorneys can help navigate the process.

With intellectual property (IP) as the only focus, Goldstein Patent Law has helped create over 2,000 patents, including products that have been sold in major national retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Urban Outfitters. From 10,000 patent attorneys in the US, Rich Goldstein was asked by The American Bar Association (ABA) to write The ABA Consumer Guide to Obtaining a Patent. The distinguished attorney employs the same client-focused approach and use of plain English in the new article to provide a comprehensive resource for entrepreneurs and innovators interested in patenting their ideas.



“At Goldstein Patent Law, we're on a mission to connect, protect, and educate. We exist to help you protect your valuable idea with a custom legal strategy,” said Mr. Goldstein.“Unlike many other law firms, we bring more than 40 years of business acumen. We understand the entrepreneurial landscape and how your patent may fit into it.”



A patent offers individuals a competitive advantage to help secure their market position. By obtaining a patent, they can legally prevent others from making, using, or selling an invention without permission. Additionally, by protecting their intellectual property, creators can increase the value of their business and potentially attract investors, partners, or buyers.



Some of the core points highlighted in Goldstein Patent Law's new article on how to patent an idea include:



'How Can the Patent Law Protect a Concept?'



From detailing the four categories that help to determine if an idea is patentable (machine, manufacture, composition of matter, and process) to explaining how to distinguish prior art or distinctiveness, Goldstein Patent Law shows how an individual can work out if their idea meets the criteria for a patent.



'How Can I Protect My Idea in the Patent Process?'



The patent system aims to provide patent protection for novel, non-obvious, and useful inventions. The law firm's article outlines the 8 steps creators should take in the patent process to protect their ideas. These are:

Transform Concepts into InventionsConduct a Preliminary Patent SearchConnect With a Patent Law ProfessionalCraft a Compelling Patent ApplicationCreate a Prototype and Test Your InventionSet a Dialogue With the Patent OfficeStrengthen Your Patent Application Using Office ActionsManage Patent Litigation

'How Can I Maximize the Value of a Patented Invention?'



Effective patent protection provides a competitive advantage that can drive business growth and success through strategic diversification of existing patents. By maximizing a patent's value through Patent Rights Enforcement, Licensing, and Commercialization, as well as International Patent Protection and Continuous Innovation Intellectual Property Portfolio Management, individuals can establish a strong foundation for innovation and expansion.



“Our firm was built with your needs in mind. We exist to help you multiply the value of your ideas. We do this through a simplified process, experienced guidance, boutique-style service, and a simple flat-fee pricing structure. From software patents to product trademarks, we have the experience to protect your valuable ideas,” added Mr. Goldstein.



About Goldstein Patent Law



With nearly 30 years of experience and a renowned national reputation as a leader in patent law, Goldstein Patent Law offers a premier, boutique-style approach to serving clients. Led by founder and principal patent attorney Rich Goldstein, the law firm helps creators and innovators protect their valuable ideas with customized legal strategies tailored to their unique business goals.



