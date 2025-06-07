13 Republican Lawmakers Who Supported Donald Trump's Mega Bill Flip After Elon Musk's Allegations

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 13 House Republicans are now asking Senate leaders to improve provisions of the clean energy tax credit in Donald Trump's domestic policy mega-bill“substantially and strategically”, after it got passed by the House last month.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), said they were“deeply concerned by several provisions” that may phase down incentives aggressively from the 2022 climate law of the Democrats and introduce new supply chain requirements, as per a report by Politico.

Such provisions could jeopardise thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments, companies and trade groups have warned.

The lawmakers, including Kiggans and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Andrew Garbarino of New York among others, sent Senators a letter.

“We believe the Senate now has a critical opportunity to restore common sense and deliver a truly pro-energy growth final bill that protects taxpayers while also unleashing the potential of U.S. energy producers, manufacturers, and workers,” they said.

Senate negotiators are at the moment working on framing the GOP's tax cu , energy and border spending budget package, after the bill passed at the House.

Most lawmakers who wrote the letter supported the bill despite the dispute on tax credit. The letter calls for a change in the provision that would cancel tax breaks for projects that have not started within 60 days of the bill's implementation.

“Since January, over $14 billion in energy projects have been cancelled or delayed, with $4.5 billion scrapped in April alone,” the House Republicans said in the letter.

“Without a clear signal from Congress encouraging continued investments and offering business certainty as these provisions are phased out, project cancellations will continue to snowball,” House lawmakers wrote in the letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo.

Elon Musk opposes Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Elon Musk blasted President Donald Trump's“big, beautiful bill" of tax breaks and spending cuts as a“disgusting abomination" on Tuesday.

“I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore,” Musk posted on X. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The tech billionaire followed his criticism with a threat aimed at Republicans.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he wrote in another X post.