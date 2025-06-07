13 Republican Lawmakers Who Supported Donald Trump's Mega Bill Flip After Elon Musk's Allegations
The lawmakers, led by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), said they were“deeply concerned by several provisions” that may phase down incentives aggressively from the 2022 climate law of the Democrats and introduce new supply chain requirements, as per a report by Politico.
Such provisions could jeopardise thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments, companies and trade groups have warned.
The lawmakers, including Kiggans and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Andrew Garbarino of New York among others, sent Senators a letter.Also Read | Musk's out-of-office rant on Trump's 'big beautiful bill': What is the tax plan?
“We believe the Senate now has a critical opportunity to restore common sense and deliver a truly pro-energy growth final bill that protects taxpayers while also unleashing the potential of U.S. energy producers, manufacturers, and workers,” they said.
Senate negotiators are at the moment working on framing the GOP's tax cu , energy and border spending budget package, after the bill passed at the House.
Most lawmakers who wrote the letter supported the bill despite the dispute on tax credit. The letter calls for a change in the provision that would cancel tax breaks for projects that have not started within 60 days of the bill's implementation.
“Since January, over $14 billion in energy projects have been cancelled or delayed, with $4.5 billion scrapped in April alone,” the House Republicans said in the letter.Also Read | 'KILL the BILL': Elon Musk yet again explodes over Donald Trump's tax bill
“Without a clear signal from Congress encouraging continued investments and offering business certainty as these provisions are phased out, project cancellations will continue to snowball,” House lawmakers wrote in the letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo.Elon Musk opposes Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Elon Musk blasted President Donald Trump's“big, beautiful bill" of tax breaks and spending cuts as a“disgusting abomination" on Tuesday.
“I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore,” Musk posted on X. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”Also Read | Trump's tax bill heads to Senate: Mike Johnson defends Medicaid cuts
The tech billionaire followed his criticism with a threat aimed at Republicans.
“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he wrote in another X post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment