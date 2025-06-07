Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Fans' Families Seek Resignation Of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar
Hassan: Laxman, the father of Bhoomik, a young man from Belur, Hassan, who died in the Chinnaswamy stampede, continues to express his anger against the government. He tearfully blamed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the deaths of 11 people, calling them terrorists and questioning their fitness for office.
This morning, Laxman wept at his son's grave, saying that no parent should ever have to experience this. He later lashed out at the government again, saying, 'CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are not fit to hold their positions. My son died struggling because there was no ambulance. His friend somehow managed to get him to the hospital by pleading with people.'
'If there had been an ambulance, my son would definitely have survived. If this had happened to their children, would they be taking photos? Would they be enjoying themselves holding the World Cup? This is not just my sorrow. This is the sorrow of 11 families. This should not happen to anyone. They have suspended the police to cover up their mistakes,' Laxman alleged.
I worked so hard for my son. No parent sends their children to die, Laxman expressed his displeasure at some comments on social media. What is the condition of my wife, what is the condition of my brother? The government has killed 11 people. They are the biggest terrorists. Is it fair that they take photos after such a tragedy? While our children die on the streets, they enjoy themselves.
He expressed his anger, saying they were organizing events for their children and grandchildren. But tell me, how are we supposed to find peace? he cried, remembering his son.
'Government responsible for my son's death'
Shivaling, a young man from Yadgir, also died in the same stampede. A somber silence has fallen over Shivaling's home, and the entire family is in mourning over the loss of their son. His parents have been weeping all day.
Meanwhile, Shivaling's parents have expressed their anger against the government. The victory celebration was organized without any precautions. The state government is directly responsible for my son's death. The CM and DCM should resign, this government should resign. This government has taken the lives of innocent, poor children. Doesn't our son's life have any value? Shivaling's parents cried.
