Zelensky On Spiderweb Operation: Russian Truck Drivers 'Didn't Know Anything'
"They (the drivers) didn't know anything. They just did their job," Zelensky said.
He added that only Ukrainian-made weapons were used in the operation - not those supplied by allies.
"I wanted very much to use only what we produce and to have the separation very clear," the President emphasized.Read also: SSU's Spiderweb operation targets Russia's most combat-ready aircraft – Estonian intel
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1 the SSU conducted a unique special operation Spiderweb, during which it struck Russian airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.
As a result, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 bombers.
President Zelensky emphasized that the Spiderweb operation was carried out independently by Ukraine, without the assistance of international partners.
