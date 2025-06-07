Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky On Spiderweb Operation: Russian Truck Drivers 'Didn't Know Anything'


2025-06-07 06:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with the AB , according to Ukrinform.

"They (the drivers) didn't know anything. They just did their job," Zelensky said.

He added that only Ukrainian-made weapons were used in the operation - not those supplied by allies.

"I wanted very much to use only what we produce and to have the separation very clear," the President emphasized.

Read also: SSU's Spiderweb operation targets Russia's most combat-ready aircraft – Estonian intel

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1 the SSU conducted a unique special operation Spiderweb, during which it struck Russian airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As a result, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

President Zelensky emphasized that the Spiderweb operation was carried out independently by Ukraine, without the assistance of international partners.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

