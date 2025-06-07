Zelensky On Spiderweb Operation: Russian Truck Drivers 'Didn't Know Anything'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with the AB , according to Ukrinform.

"They (the drivers) didn't know anything. They just did their job," Zelensky said.

He added that only Ukrainian-made weapons were used in the operation - not those supplied by allies.

"I wanted very much to use only what we produce and to have the separation very clear," the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1 the SSU conducted a unique special operation Spiderweb, during which it struck Russian airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As a result, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

President Zelensky emphasized that the Spiderweb operation was carried out independently by Ukraine, without the assistance of international partners.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine