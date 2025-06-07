Baltic States Support Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership
The Soreign Affairs Committees, which met in Lithuania, emphasized in their statement that Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression and its NATO membership would consolidate a just and lasting peace not only in Ukraine but also in all of Europe. They also stated this would help preserve the international order based on established rules. According to the Committees, Ukraine's NATO membership would also provide more effective and enduring framework for safeguarding Euro-Atlantic security.
In the statement, the Committees committed to supporting Ukraine until its full victory, including the liberation of all temporarily occupied territories, holding Russian leadership accountable for war crimes, and ensuring full implementation of international justice.
They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's EU membership and called for the negotiations for Ukraine's full accession to the European Union to be completed by January 1, 2030.
The Committees also pledged to support Ukraine on its path to NATO membership in line with the decisions of the Bucharest, Vilnius, and Washington Summits.
“We call on the upcoming 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague to take concrete political steps that would pave the way for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance,” the statement reads.
The Foreign Affairs Committees also vowed to continue diplomatic and political efforts to isolate Russia and its military allies, to expand and tighten sanctions, and to ensure full legal and political accountability for the crimes committed against Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky announces upcoming defense agreements with Baltic , Nordic countries
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Baltic States have declared that they would never recognize Russia's criminal annexation of Crimea - even if urged to do so by the United States - and would continue to support Ukraine in its struggle, which they view as critical to their own national security.
Photo: LETA, Ieva Leiniša
