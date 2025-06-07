Nagaland Dear Narmada Lottery 1 PM Result (June 7, 2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for today's three draws-Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8 PM)-are now available. Participants can check the winning numbers live on official portals such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad.
These draws are legally sanctioned and conducted daily in Nagaland, one of the 13 Indian states where lottery operations are officially permitted.
States where lottery is legal in India
In addition to Nagaland, lotteries are legal in:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Today's draw schedule (June 7, 2025)
- Dear Narmada Morning – 1:00 PM
- Dear Donner Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Stork Night – 8:00 PM
Prize structure
- 1st Prize – Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize – Rs 9,000 3rd Prize – Rs 450 4th Prize – Rs 250 5th Prize – Rs 120 Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000
How to check the results
- Visit nagalandlotterysambad or any of the other official lottery websites. Click on the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Select the draw (e.g., Dear Narmada Morning). Click on "Today Result View". Match your ticket number with the published list.
How to claim your prize
If your number appears on the winner's list:
- Download the claim form from the official website. Attach a copy of your winning ticket and valid ID proof. For prizes above Rs 10,000, visit the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata to file your claim.
Nagaland State Lottery Weekly Draw Schedule
The Nagaland State Lottery operates a daily schedule with three draws held at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, each featuring uniquely named lotteries. From Dear Dwarka on Monday mornings to Dear Toucan on Sunday nights, the lineup offers variety and excitement throughout the week. The progressive schedule includes:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment