Nagaland Dear Narmada Lottery 1 PM Result (June 7, 2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for today's three draws-Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8 PM)-are now available. Participants can check the winning numbers live on official portals such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad.

These draws are legally sanctioned and conducted daily in Nagaland, one of the 13 Indian states where lottery operations are officially permitted.

States where lottery is legal in India

In addition to Nagaland, lotteries are legal in:

Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Today's draw schedule (June 7, 2025)

Dear Narmada Morning – 1:00 PM



Dear Donner Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Stork Night – 8:00 PM

Prize structure



1st Prize – Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize – Rs 9,000

3rd Prize – Rs 450

4th Prize – Rs 250

5th Prize – Rs 120 Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

How to check the results



Visit nagalandlotterysambad or any of the other official lottery websites.

Click on the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select the draw (e.g., Dear Narmada Morning).

Click on "Today Result View". Match your ticket number with the published list.

How to claim your prize

If your number appears on the winner's list:



Download the claim form from the official website.

Attach a copy of your winning ticket and valid ID proof. For prizes above Rs 10,000, visit the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata to file your claim.

Nagaland State Lottery Weekly Draw Schedule

The Nagaland State Lottery operates a daily schedule with three draws held at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, each featuring uniquely named lotteries. From Dear Dwarka on Monday mornings to Dear Toucan on Sunday nights, the lineup offers variety and excitement throughout the week. The progressive schedule includes:



Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan