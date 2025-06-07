Jordan Make History, Qualify For Fifa World Cup For First Time

Jordan made history on Thursday by qualifying for their first World Cup.

Ali Olwan scored a hattrick with the victory moving Jordan to 16 points and their place at next year's global showpiece was confirmed following South Korea's 2-0 win against Iraq later on Thursday.

The top two teams in each of the three Asian groups go straight to the World Cup, while those finishing third and fourth –- the UAE and Qatar hold those slots in Group A –- enter a fourth round of qualifiers.

The victory, sealed by second-half goals from Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu, means South Korea reclaim top spot from Jordan, whose 3-0 victory ultimately proved enough to secure their participation at the expanded 48-team showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Both Jordan and Oman tested each other in the first 10 minutes, and Oman captain and keeper Faiyz Al Rusheidi had his first shot of adrenaline when Mousa Al Ta'mari put the ball past him in the 11th minute only for the Ligue 1 midfielder to be ruled offside.

The hosts' slow and steady build-up was hampered by poor finishing, with Abdul Al Mushaifri and Harib Al Saadi both fluffing their shots in the 15th and 19th minutes respectively.

Issam Al Sabhi then had a golden opportunity to put Oman ahead, but his close range shot in the 24th minute was resolutely palmed away by keeper Yazeed Abulaila.

A brilliant through ball from Al Saadi from his own half in the 31st minute found Al Sabhi, who controlled the pass with his first touch but then stumbled under pressure in the box.

Jordan, who only had two shots at goal in regulation, were awarded a penalty five minutes into time added on after a VAR review found Mohannad Taha had been brought down, with Olwan duly converting to give his side the advantage going into the break.

It got even better for Jordan six minutes into the second half as a quick break saw Olwan getting his second when he side-footed home Yazan Al Naimat's pass from the left beyond the reach of a diving Al Rusheidi.

Olwan completed his hat trick in the 64th minute when he gleefully put the ball into an empty net after Al Rusheidi was caught off-position on the right by Al Ta'mari's pass.

Oman made five substitutions but it proved a little too late and the West Asians will have to give it their all in their final match against Palestine on Tuesday if they are to advance to the playoffs. (with inputs from AFC)