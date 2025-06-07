Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Friday afternoon, causing minor infrastructure damage and leaving nearly 23,000 residents without electricity. No casualties have been reported, and authorities have ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

The quake occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time, with its epicentre located approximately 54 kilometres south of Diego de Almagro in the Atacama region, about 950 kilometres north of Santiago. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a depth of 76 kilometres. Tremors were felt across several communities in the expansive Atacama Desert region.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service confirmed that the earthquake's characteristics did not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami along the South American coast. Miguel Ortiz, deputy director of the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service , reported minor infrastructure damage and power disruptions. He also noted some minor landslides, which are being monitored in coordination with local municipalities.

President Gabriel Boric stated that the government is in communication with regional authorities and confirmed that there were no reported casualties. The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile continues to assess potential damage to people, infrastructure, and essential services.

Chile, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the most seismically active countries globally. The nation has stringent building codes and disaster response protocols to mitigate the impact of such natural events.

