Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heavy Rainfall Causes Rise In River Levels Across Azerbaijani Regions

2025-06-07 03:06:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to intense rainfall continuing for several days in various regions of Azerbaijan, water levels in several rivers have risen, Azernews reports.

According to information released by the National Hydrometeorological Service, notable increases have been recorded in the following rivers:

  • In the Greater Caucasus: Garasuchay rose by 63 cm, Velvelachay by 12 cm, Gudiyalchay by 5 cm, and Katekhchay by 3 cm.

  • In the Lesser Caucasus: Asrikchay increased by 4 cm, Kurekchay by 3 cm, and Zayamchay by 2 cm.

  • In rivers flowing from the Karabakh and East-Zangezur regions: Guruchay rose by 11 cm, Tartarchay by 5 cm, and Tutgunchay by 3 cm.

  • In the lower reaches of the Kura River: water levels rose by 10 cm in Kur-Zardab, 11 cm in Kur-Surra and Kur-Banka, 20 cm in Kur-Shirvan, and 45 cm in Kur-Salyan.

Authorities continue to monitor river flows as rainfall persists.

