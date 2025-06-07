403
Kazakhstan, UK Forge Stronger Defense Links Through Fresh Military Pact
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have signed a Military Cooperation Plan between the defense ministries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the information, the signing of the document took place in London, where a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel Yerbol Kumarbekuly, arrived on an official visit.
"During the event, current issues of bilateral military cooperation and promising areas of interaction were discussed. The main directions include peacekeeping, language training, and the education of Kazakh servicemen at the higher military educational institutions of the United Kingdom," the ministry's statement says.
At the end of the event, the parties signed the Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for 2025-2026.
At the end of the event, the parties signed the Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for 2025-2026.
