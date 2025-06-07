Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, UK Forge Stronger Defense Links Through Fresh Military Pact

Kazakhstan, UK Forge Stronger Defense Links Through Fresh Military Pact


2025-06-07 03:05:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have signed a Military Cooperation Plan between the defense ministries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, the signing of the document took place in London, where a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel Yerbol Kumarbekuly, arrived on an official visit.

"During the event, current issues of bilateral military cooperation and promising areas of interaction were discussed. The main directions include peacekeeping, language training, and the education of Kazakh servicemen at the higher military educational institutions of the United Kingdom," the ministry's statement says.

At the end of the event, the parties signed the Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for 2025-2026.

MENAFN07062025000187011040ID1109647460

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search