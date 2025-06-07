Katara Welcomes Eid Al-Adha With Exceptional Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the Katara Cultural Village transformed into a vibrant celebration venue as families and visitors flocked to enjoy an unforgettable cultural and entertainment experience.

From the very first moments, the spirit of Eid could be felt in every corner, and smiles lit up children's faces with the launch of the“Katara Eid Gift” event, which received enthusiastic engagement amidst an atmosphere filled with fun and joy.

Katara came alive with a diverse array of activities blending traditional, artistic, and contemporary vibes. The Qatari Ardha (traditional sword dance) and folkloric performances captivated visitors with their rich cultural essence, while street art shows added a modern, energetic flair to the courtyards and walkways, turning every moment into a unique entertainment experience.

Katara Beach also witnessed a significant turnout of families choosing to spend Eid by the sea, enjoying relaxation and delightful recreational activities in a well-organized, safe environment. Meanwhile, the Katara Hills offered enchanting spaces for those seeking tranquility and contemplation, with stunning views of the sea and cultural buildings, making them a prime spot for taking photos and soaking in the beauty of the location.



On the culinary front, Katara's restaurants welcomed visitors with a rich variety of local and international dishes, offering unique experiences of Qatari hospitality. The traditional food corner along the Corniche became a magnet for lovers of authentic flavors, complemented by the sea breeze and the festive scents of Eid.

Culture was not absent from the scene either. The Al Thuraya Planetarium in Building 41 continued to present interactive scientific adventures, taking visitors on an educational and entertaining journey through the stars and planets-an experience suitable for the entire family.

Katara invites the public to continue celebrating Eid over the next two days, with more ongoing activities.