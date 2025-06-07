Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In 10 Districts Check Forecast

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu

Weather

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing intense heat for the past few months. Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, Nellai, and other areas have been scorching. People were longing for relief, and due to the southwest monsoon, rain has spread to various places. Heavy rain poured down, especially in the districts bordering the Western Ghats.

After this, the heat intensified again, causing distress to the public. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of widespread rain in Tamil Nadu today. In a statement, the Meteorological Department said, 'A low-pressure area prevails over the southern Indian region.

Moderate rain today and tomorrow

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Similarly, on June 9, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (30 to 40 kmph) may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

On June 10, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (30 to 40 kmph) may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts and Puducherry.

Rain in these districts

On June 11, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts.

Similarly, on June 12, light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain may occur in a few places in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts. The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai.

Light rain is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38-39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 28 degrees Celsius.

There is less chance of change in maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. However, the temperature may rise slightly in a few places,'' it said.