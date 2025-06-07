Ukraine's Operation Spider Web Redefined The Front Lines Of War

MENAFN - Asia Times) A series of blasts at airbases deep inside Russia on June 1, 2025, came as a rude awakening to Moscow's military strategists.

The Ukrainian strike at the heart Russia's strategic bombing capability could also upend the traditional rules of war : It provides smaller military a blueprint for countering a larger nation's ability to launch airstrikes from deep behind the front lines.

Ukraine's Operation Spider Web involved 117 remote-controlled drones that were smuggled into Russia over an 18-month period and launched toward parked aircraft by operators miles away.

The raid destroyed or degraded more than 40 Tu-95, Tu-160 and Tu-22 M3 strategic bombers , as well as an A-50 airborne-early-warning jet, according to officials in Kyiv. That would represent roughly one-third of Russia's long-range strike fleet and about US$7 billion in hardware .

Even if satellite imagery ultimately pares back those numbers, the scale of the damage is hard to miss. The logic behind the strike is even harder to ignore.

Traditional modern military campaigns revolve around depth. Warring nations try to build combat power in relatively safe“rear areas” - logistics hubs that are often hundreds, if not thousands, of miles from the front line. These are the places where new military units form and long-range bombers, like those destroyed in Ukraine's June 1 operation, reside.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin has leaned heavily on its deep-rear bomber bases - some over 2,000 miles from the front in Ukraine. It has paired this tactic with launching waves of Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones to keep Ukrainian cities under nightly threat.

The Russian theory of victory is brutally simple: coercive airpower . If missiles and one-way drones fall on Kyiv often enough, civilian morale in Ukraine will crack, even as the advance of Russian ground forces gets bogged down on the front line.

For Kyiv's military planners, destroying launch platforms undercuts that theory far more cheaply than the only other alternative: intercepting every cruise missile in flight, which to date has achieved an 80% success rate but relies heavily on Western-donated equipment coming increasingly in short supply.

Airfield vulnerability

Airfields have always been critical targets in modern warfare, the logic being that grounded bombers and fighters are more vulnerable and easier to hit.