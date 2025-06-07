Clean Tech Overtakes Fossil Fuels In Investment Landscape
By most measures, the world is entering a transformative era in energy investment, and doing so with a striking sense of momentum. According to the International Energy Agency's latest World Energy Investment Report, global energy investment is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion in 2025, marking a 2 percent rise from the previous year. More importantly, two-thirds of this unprecedented sum - $2.2 trillion - is expected to flow into clean energy technologies. That includes renewables, nuclear energy, power grids, storage systems, low-emission fuels, and electrification.
