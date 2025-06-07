403
Zee 24 Kalak Editor Dixit Soni Honoured With The Prestigious 'Devarshi Narad Patrakar Sanman'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a moment of great pride for Gujarat's media fraternity, Dixit Soni, Editor of Zee Media's Gujarati regional news channel Zee 24 Kalak, has been conferred with the 'Devarshi Narad Patrakar Sanman', one of the most esteemed recognitions in Indian journalism. Presented annually by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Gujarat, the award honours journalists who have made impactful, fearless, and values-driven contributions to the field of media.
This recognition celebrates Soni's decades-long commitment to truthful, ground-level journalism and his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity. The award was conferred in a special ceremony held at the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat University, where other prominent journalists including Krishnakant Undhkat, Manoj Kariya, Parag Dave, and RJ Pooja were also felicitated.
Dixit Soni, an accomplished journalist active since 1996, has served with distinction at some of India's most respected media organizations including Sahara Samay, GSTV, and ABP. Since taking over as Editor of Zee 24 Kalak in 2019, he has led the channel through a transformative editorial journey, marked by consistent growth and rising public trust. Under his leadership, Zee 24 Kalak has emerged as one of Gujarat's most credible and citizen-focused regional news platforms.
Over the years, Soni has reported from the frontlines of Gujarat's most critical events-covering natural disasters like floods and earthquakes, as well as complex socio-political developments such as communal unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. His fearless, fact-driven journalism has not only earned him public respect but also several accolades, including the Acharya Tulsi Award in 2023 for ethical journalism and the ENBA Award for Best Western Region in 2021–22. Currently serving as Vice President of the Gujarat Media Club, he remains a key force in advancing journalistic standards and strengthening the media community in the state.
Reflecting on the honour, Mr. Dixit Soni, Editor of Zee 24 Kalak said, "This award is a humbling moment in my career. It reminds me why I entered journalism nearly three decades ago-to give voice to the unheard, to bring truth to the forefront, and to challenge the status quo when needed. I dedicate this honour to all field reporters and editorial teams who continue to work against all odds to uphold the integrity of journalism. At Zee 24 Kalak, we will continue to serve the people of Gujarat with fact-driven, citizen-focused reporting."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), also congratulated Dixit Soni, stating, "At ZMCL, we've always believed that journalism is not just about breaking news-it's about building credibility, accountability, and nationhood. Dixit Soni has upheld this philosophy with integrity and excellence. His journey, from covering ground-zero crisis to leading one of Gujarat's most trusted newsrooms, represents what responsible media should aspire to be. This award rightfully celebrates his courage, ethics, and outstanding contribution to regional journalism."
As Dixit Soni joins the league of Gujarat's most respected journalists to receive this distinguished honor, Zee 24 Kalak and the wider Zee Media family celebrate yet another proud moment in the pursuit of journalistic excellence.
