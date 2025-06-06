FM Meets British Counterpart In London

London, June 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday in London.They talked about the results of His Majesty King Abdullah II's meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and how to follow up on those results.

