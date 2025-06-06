Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Meets British Counterpart In London

FM Meets British Counterpart In London


2025-06-06 07:09:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, June 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday in London.
They talked about the results of His Majesty King Abdullah II's meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and how to follow up on those results.

MENAFN06062025000117011021ID1109646935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search