Tenaris To Commence A USD 600 Million First Tranche Of Its USD 1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program
The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Tenaris's ordinary shares independently of and uninfluenced by Tenaris. The Program will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Regulations”). Under the buyback agreement, purchases of shares may continue during any closed periods of Tenaris in accordance with the Regulations.
This first tranche of the Program will cover up to USD 600 million (excluding customary transaction fees) and will start on June 9, 2025, and end no later than December 8, 2025. Ordinary shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled in due course.
Any buyback of ordinary shares pursuant to the Program will be carried out under the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment