Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

French Guiana Drops Visa Requirement For Brazilians, Opening New Doors For Trade And Travel


2025-06-06 03:15:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 5, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Brazilians no longer need a visa to enter French Guiana. The news came during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's official visit to France.

Macron called the agreement long-awaited, especially by people in Amapá and Amazonas, who maintain strong social and commercial ties with French Guiana.

Previously, Brazilians needed to apply for a visa at French consulates in major cities, a process that often delayed or discouraged travel. In August 2024, France resumed issuing visas in Macapá after a four-year pause, but this did not fully address local demands.

The new policy now allows Brazilian passport holders to stay in French Guiana for up to three months without a visa, provided they have a valid passport and proof of onward travel.

French Guiana shares France's longest land border with Brazil. The removal of the visa barrier aims to boost cross-border movement, making it easier for families, workers, and traders to connect.



The change also supports Air France 's recent expansion, which now operates weekly Airbus A320 flights from Cayenne to Belém and Fortaleza, improving direct links between the regions.

This decision reflects growing cooperation between France and Brazil, focusing on trade, environmental protection, and combating illegal activities along the border.

The move is expected to increase tourism and business, offering new opportunities for both sides. The visa exemption stands as a practical step, grounded in official agreements, to strengthen regional integration and economic activity between Brazil and French Guiana.

MENAFN06062025007421016031ID1109646652

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search