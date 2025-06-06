'Elon, Don't Be Upset!': Russia Responds To Ongoing Elon Musk-Donald Trump Feud
Meanwhile, if there is one country that is enjoying the fight between Musk and Trump, it is none other than Russia. Russia's top administrators and regular netizens are flooding X with jokes, sarcasm, and jibes.
One of the most important of these reactions came from Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official and former president, who posted on X saying,”We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys!”
Then came offers by Russian officials, which included bringing Starlink's establishment to their country with the promise of freedom. "Elon, don't be upset! If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us. Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity," said Senator Dmitry Rogozin, who once ran Russia's space programme.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reacted with a diplomatic stance regarding the infighting between Musk and Trump. Peskov claimed that it was solely an internal matter for the United States, but he remained confident that Trump would be able to deal with it ably. "Presidents handle a huge number of different things at the same time, some more and some less important," Peskov was quoted as saying, according to a Reuters report.Also Read | Elon Musk's baby mama has 'breakup advice' for Donald Trump
"We can just be glad that they won't have time for us,” Konstantin Malofeyev, a hardline nationalist tycoon, was quoted as telling Ukraine, underlining the importance of this feud as a distraction that would keep the US busy. Malofevev suggested that this was an apt time to strike back against Ukraine, with the US having a lot on its plate right now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment