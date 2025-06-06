Trump Sanctions 4 International Criminal Court Judges Over Alleged Abuse Of Power

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing them of politicizing their roles and abusing their authority. The move marks a significant escalation in tensions between the United States and the ICC.

According to American media reports, two of the sanctioned judges were part of the team investigating alleged war crimes committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The sanctions were a direct response to these judges' involvement in enabling legal proceedings against U.S. military personnel.

The Trump administration's decision intensified following the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Notably, this warrant was authorized by the same two judges under sanction.

The ICC, based in The Hague, is responsible for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Despite its international mandate, the United States- which is not a member-has repeatedly criticized the court for alleged bias and lack of impartiality.

Under the Trump administration, U.S. policy took a harsher stance against international institutions, including the ICC, viewing them as threats to national sovereignty and security.

These sanctions underscore ongoing disputes about international justice and accountability, highlighting deep divisions over the role and reach of global legal bodies.

As geopolitical tensions evolve, the future relationship between the U.S. and the ICC remains uncertain, raising questions about the enforcement of international law and cooperation.

