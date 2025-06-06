Richard Bennett: Afghanistan's People Show Inspiring Resilience Amid Hardship

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has described the resilience and resistance of Afghanistan's citizens under Taliban rule as a source of inspiration. His remarks come amid ongoing restrictions imposed on civil liberties, particularly affecting women and girls.

In a post on X on Friday, June 6, Bennett extended Eid al-Adha greetings to all Muslims. He expressed hope that the occasion would signal a future where all people can live with freedom, dignity, and equal rights.

The Taliban have officially declared Saturday as the first day of Eid al-Adha. However, celebrations in Afghanistan are overshadowed by increasing limitations on basic freedoms and human rights, especially for women, who remain banned from parks, public spaces, and many forms of social participation.

Reports indicate that the Taliban have closed recreational venues to women and placed restrictions on their movement within cities, further intensifying concerns over gender-based repression.

In addition to social restrictions, economic hardship continues to weigh heavily on many Afghans. Citizens have expressed deep frustration over their inability to afford Eid celebrations, citing widespread poverty, rising prices, and growing unemployment.

The UN and global human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned the Taliban's gender apartheid policies and called for the restoration of basic freedoms and access to education and employment for women of Afghanistan.

As Eid arrives under a cloud of hardship, the international community faces renewed pressure to support the Afghanistan people-particularly women and marginalized groups-in their struggle for dignity and fundamental rights.

