Azerbaijani Diaspora Funds Release Of Book On Armenian Massacres In Türkiye's Igdir

Azerbaijani Diaspora Funds Release Of Book On Armenian Massacres In Türkiye's Igdir
The author of the foreword to the book, published with the committee's financial support, is its first deputy chairman Valeh Hajiyev.
The book, intended for a wide audience in Turkish and English, tells about the terrible massacres committed by Armenia in Igdir and surrounding cities through the words of witnesses.
It provides extensive information about the subsequent fate of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan and settled in Igdir in particular.
The facts of genocide were confirmed by the mass graves and eyewitness accounts discovered with the participation of the Turkish media in the towns and villages of Igdir province - Oba, Tuzluca, Hakmehmet, Kulluk, Dize, Arapkiri and Gedikli.
It was noted that dozens of mass graves were also discovered in other settlements during the excavations.
The publication proved with facts that present-day Armenia is an ancient Turkish homeland and that the toponyms of Western Azerbaijan were falsified by Armenia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment