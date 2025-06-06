What Is The Difference Between A Wire Rope And A Steel Cable?

A wire rope is composed of multiple strands of wire twisted around a central core. It is typically used in lifting, hoisting, and heavy-duty applications.. Common constructions: 6×19, 7×7, 6×36, etc.. Complex structure with high flexibility and fatigue resistance. Core can be fiber (FC) or steel (IWRC)

Steel Cable

Steel cable is a broader, more general term referring to any rope made by twisting metal wires. It includes simple constructions and can sometimes refer to wire rope.. May have a simpler structure, such as 1×7 or 1×19. Used for supporting, bracing, fencing, or control lines. More of a colloquial or non-technical termIn simple terms: All wire ropes are steel cables, but not all steel cables are wire ropes.

2. Structural Comparison Diagram