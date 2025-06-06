Benavest Now Offering EMI Health Plans For SEP

MENAFN - GetNews)BenaVest is excited to announce the addition of EMI Health to its portfolio of carriers, offering a range of coverage options during the Special Enrollment Period (SEP). EMI Health brings trusted solutions in Dental & Vision, Group Insurance, and Medicare Supplemental plans-now available through BenaVest's contracting platform.

This partnership enhances BenaVest's ability to provide agents with versatile, high-quality health plan options tailored to meet diverse client needs. With EMI Health's strong reputation and comprehensive benefits, agents can expand their service offerings and build stronger, more resilient books of business.

“Bringing EMI Health onboard allows our agents to deliver even more value, especially during key enrollment periods,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest.“This opportunity opens new doors for agents to offer reliable coverage solutions in multiple product lines.”

BenaVest provides full support for agents interested in contracting with EMI Health, including access to product training, marketing resources, and guidance on navigating the SEP landscape. With EMI Health's offerings, agents can better serve clients looking for Dental, Vision, Group plans, and Medicare Supplemental coverage.

Licensed agents interested in offering EMI Health plans through BenaVest Insure University can learn more by visiting or contacting the Broker Support Line at (877) 962-8332.

This press release reflects updates as of June 3, 2025. For further developments and carrier availability, please follow the official updates from BenaVest and Insure University.