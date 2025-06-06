Metaplanet Unveils Unprecedented $5.4B Bitcoin Investment Initiative

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tokyo-based investment firm Metaplanet has announced a groundbreaking plan to raise approximately $5.4 billion through the issuance of 555 million moving-strike warrants, aiming to significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings. This move represents the largest stock acquisition rights issuance in Japanese capital markets history and marks the first instance of such warrants being issued above market price.

The company's ambitious strategy, dubbed the“555 Million Plan,” sets a target to acquire 210,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027, equating to roughly 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. This initiative follows Metaplanet's earlier“21 Million Plan,” under which it aimed to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by 2026. Having already surpassed interim goals with 8,888 Bitcoins, placing it tenth globally among corporate Bitcoin holders, Metaplanet is now intensifying its efforts.

The issuance of 555 million new shares through moving-strike warrants is designed to optimize capital raising with minimal dilution. If fully exercised, this issuance could generate an estimated ¥770 billion at an initial strike price of ¥1,388 per share. The funds raised will be primarily allocated to purchasing Bitcoin, with smaller portions earmarked for bond redemptions and income-generating strategies like selling put options.

Metaplanet's CEO, Simon Gerovich, highlighted the significance of this move, stating that it represents Asia's largest-ever equity raise dedicated to Bitcoin. He emphasized the company's commitment to accelerating its Bitcoin strategy, aiming for 30,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025, 100,000 by 2026, and reaching the 210,000 target by 2027.

The company's approach leverages Japan's deep capital markets, where demand for regulated Bitcoin exposure remains strong. Metaplanet's stock, known for its liquidity, offers domestic investors an accessible, tax-advantaged vehicle to gain Bitcoin exposure-a notable advantage given Japan's lack of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

This strategic move positions Metaplanet alongside other major corporate Bitcoin holders, drawing parallels to MicroStrategy's pioneering Bitcoin-backed securities approach. The firm's execution to date has been swift, with its previous capital raise of ¥102.8 billion fueling a 225.4% increase in Bitcoin holdings year-to-date. Now, Metaplanet aims to deliver an even more aggressive 600% Bitcoin yield by the end of 2025.

