Sophia Pocrnich Of Woodland Bank Named To Independent Banker's 40 Under 40: 2025 Community Bank Leaders List

GRAND RAPIDS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Woodland Bank is proud to announce that Sophia Pocrnich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named to Independent Banker magazine's 40 Under 40: Community Bank Leaders for 2025. This national honor celebrates rising stars who are making a powerful impact in community banking.As EVP and CFO, Sophia leads Woodland Bank's IT and operations, where she has driven meaningful transformation by modernizing internal systems and streamlining back-office functions. Her work has helped reduce inefficiencies, elevate the customer experience, and empower frontline staff to focus more directly on client relationships.“Sophia's vision and leadership have been instrumental in advancing Woodland Bank's digital transformation,” said Brian Nicklason, CEO of Woodland Bank.“She blends technical insight with a deep understanding of our community's needs, making her an exceptional leader both within our organization and the wider banking industry.”“I'm honored to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders in community banking,” said Pocrnich.“At Woodland Bank, we're always looking for ways to simplify processes and invest in technology so our team can focus on what matters most-building relationships and serving our customers well.”Based in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Woodland Bank is a locally owned community bank that has served Northern Minnesota for over a century. Sophia's recognition highlights the bank's continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and community-focused leadership.For more information about Woodland Bank, visit .About Woodland BankWoodland Bank is a family-owned community bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, with a proud tradition of serving individuals, families, and businesses since 1920. With a focus on personal service and forward-thinking solutions, Woodland Bank continues to strengthen the financial well-being of the communities it serves.

Jeanne Nicklason

Woodland Bank

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.