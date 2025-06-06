Oncoscope Officially Launches, Ushering In A New Era Of Real Time Oncology Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oncoscope officially launches, offering real time, powered by AI, oncology insights to doctors. Free for verified clinicians, it helps improve cancer treatment decisions in just three clicks.

Anna Forsythe, founder of Oncoscope-AI (source: Oncoscope-AI)



Oncoscope-AI , a revolutionary oncology intelligence platform, has officially launched following a successful beta phase and over a year of strategic development that involved extensive conversations with practicing oncologists. The platform, which delivers real-time, human-curated cancer insights enhanced by artificial intelligence, is now live and available free of charge to verified healthcare professionals worldwide.

Founded by Anna Forsythe, a pharmacist, health economist, and seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Oncoscope addresses a critical gap in oncology care. It gives clinicians instant access to the most current treatment data, FDA approvals, and guideline-aligned information, consolidated into one user-friendly platform.

"Doctors do not need more data. They need the right information, at the right time, in a format they can use to make better decisions for their patients," said Forsythe. "Oncoscope provides that clarity. It is a living library of oncology, curated by experts and built to save lives."

Unlike generic AI tools or static databases, Oncoscope uses trained AI to scan thousands of oncology publications and filters them through a rigorous, evidence-based framework. Each entry is cross-referenced with clinical guidelines and regulatory approvals to ensure usability and relevance. All of the results are carefully scrutinized by a team of experienced researchers. Currently, the platform supports breast and lung cancer, with prostate, bladder, colon, and rectal modules rolling out in the coming months.

The process is intuitive. Physicians answer three clinical questions-cancer stage, genetic markers, and prior treatments-and receive a personalized, actionable summary. Each recommended article includes survival data, progression insights, treatment efficacy, and toxicity, extracted across 32 key clinical parameters.

"The result is something physicians can actually use in the moment," said Forsythe. "It takes three clicks to go from a patient in the room to the most up-to-date evidence in the field."

Access to Oncoscope is free for verified healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, genetic counselors, and physician assistants. Non-verified users, such as those in finance or consulting, can purchase limited access at a monthly rate, restricted to a single cancer type. This structure reflects the company's commitment to empowering front-line clinicians with better tools-without barriers.

Forsythe, who previously founded and sold a successful health economics company serving global pharmaceutical clients, brings a rare combination of clinical, technical, and business expertise to this venture. She sees Oncoscope not only as a tool, but as a mission.

"This platform was born from both professional insight and personal urgency," she said. "Too many patients are still receiving outdated treatments, simply because their doctors do not have time to stay current. I realized I had the knowledge, the team, and the experience to fix that."

With a lean team, strategic vision, and a rapidly growing user base, Oncoscope is poised to become a trusted global resource in cancer treatment.

"We are not just a tech company," said Forsythe. "We are part of the oncology ecosystem. And we are here to help doctors deliver the best care possible."

