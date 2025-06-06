Minister Dion George To Sign Landmark Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement On Behalf Of South Africa At The 2025 United Nations Oceans Conference In France

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will be attending the third United Nations Oceans Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France and will on 9 June 2025, sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement on behalf of South Africa.

Co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, UNOC3 seeks to accelerate global action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean, in support of Sustainable Development Goal 14: 'Life Below Water'. This year's conference theme is Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean with three main priorities: (1) Advancing multilateral ocean processes and ambition; (2) Scaling up financing for ocean sustainability and blue economies; and (3) Strengthening marine science, knowledge-sharing and decision-making.

Minister George and the other Member States are scheduled to formally sign the BBNJ Agreement during a high-level signing ceremony convened by the UNOC3 Secretariat.“Signing the BBNJ, which is a crucial agreement geared toward strengthening governance in areas beyond national jurisdiction, will mark a significant milestone in the country's ocean governance journey and a reflection of our resolve to contribute meaningfully,” said Minister George.

South Africa has developed a robust suite of legal frameworks, aligned with its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). These include the National Environmental Management Act, the Integrated Coastal Management Act, the Marine Spatial Planning Act, the Marine Living Resources Act, the Biodiversity Act, and the Protected Areas Act. These instruments collectively provide for the sustainable use, spatial planning, and protection of marine ecosystems within national jurisdiction. South Africa also actively participates in regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs), such as the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), promoting cooperative, science-based management of shared marine resources.

“In line with our local legal frameworks, the signing of the BBNJ will bolster global ocean governance and help advance our efforts to build our economy, while fiercely protecting our ocean,” said Minister George.

South Africa is ahead of the curve because in line with the global efforts to protect the ocean, on World Environment Day, the Minister launched South Africa's inaugural Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan (CARP). CARP is a groundbreaking climate change national adaptation strategy which seeks to secure the future of South Africa's coastlines and the millions who depend on them.

“Our coastline or coastal cities are at the frontline of climate change, facing severe and multifaceted complexities that threaten livelihoods, communities, economies, infrastructure, and ecosystems,” said Minister George during the launch.

In the build up to UNOC3, Minister George will also participate in the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, which is a high-level platform to showcase innovation and finance for ocean-based growth, taking place in Monaco on 7-8 June 2025. The Forum will highlight and promote the critical role that sustainable investment, cutting-edge innovation, and forward-thinking policies play in ensuring the long-term health and prosperity of our oceans and economies alike.

Minister George highlighted that the Forum is a vital platform for South Africa, as our ocean and blue economy is a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.“Scaling up financing for ocean sustainability and blue economies is one of the key priorities of the UNOC3 and the Forum thus becomes an integral space for us to advance our economic growth and job creation prospects,” said Minister George.

