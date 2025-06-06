Prince Celebration 2025
Prince Celebration 2025 will feature unreleased music and rare concert footage from Prince, as well as a historic live performance on Friday, June 6 at Paisley Park , featuring:
-
Morris Day & The Time
-
Jesse Johnson
-
The Family
-
Johnny Venus
-
Jada Nikole
The weekend will also include panel discussions with artists and collaborators who were part of these groundbreaking albums-including original band members from The Family and artists who collaborated on the Around the World in a Day cover-providing fans with firsthand insight into Prince's creative universe and The Vault & Future Plans.
Weekend Highlights Include:
-
Thursday, June 5 – Kick-off DJ Dance Party at First Avenue, featuring DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Lenka Paris (single tickets available)
-
Paisley Park Open House – Explore the legendary Soundstage and NPG Music Club, with food, coffee, activations and retail shop access
-
Downtown Block Party at the Prince Mural – A free, all-ages event from 5 PM–1 AM with DJs, live performances, and community celebration
-
Unreleased music , Prince in Concert , and immersive fan experiences all weekend long
VIP Experience Includes:
-
Preferred seating and access
-
60-minute guided Paisley Park tour
-
VIP Lunch and Gospel Brunch at Paisley Park
-
Additional exclusive programming
Join us for Prince Celebration 2025 , an unforgettable tribute to Prince's music, spirit, and global cultural influence.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:
SOURCE Prince Celebration 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment