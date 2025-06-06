Prince Celebration 2025 will feature unreleased music and rare concert footage from Prince, as well as a historic live performance on Friday, June 6 at Paisley Park , featuring:

Morris Day & The Time

Jesse Johnson

The Family

Johnny Venus

Jada Nikole

The weekend will also include panel discussions with artists and collaborators who were part of these groundbreaking albums-including original band members from The Family and artists who collaborated on the Around the World in a Day cover-providing fans with firsthand insight into Prince's creative universe and The Vault & Future Plans.

Weekend Highlights Include:

Thursday, June 5 – Kick-off DJ Dance Party at First Avenue, featuring DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Lenka Paris (single tickets available)

Paisley Park Open House – Explore the legendary Soundstage and NPG Music Club, with food, coffee, activations and retail shop access

Downtown Block Party at the Prince Mural – A free, all-ages event from 5 PM–1 AM with DJs, live performances, and community celebration

Unreleased music , Prince in Concert , and immersive fan experiences all weekend long

VIP Experience Includes:

Preferred seating and access

60-minute guided Paisley Park tour

VIP Lunch and Gospel Brunch at Paisley Park

Additional exclusive programming

Join us for Prince Celebration 2025 , an unforgettable tribute to Prince's music, spirit, and global cultural influence.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:

