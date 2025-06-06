Nitrile Gloves Market Analysis 2025-2029: Top Players, Segmentation & Geographic Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising safety concerns, latex allergy awareness, and demand for powder-free, antimicrobial gloves fuel growth in the nitrile gloves market. The report offers a detailed analysis of trends, segments, vendors, and geographic outlook across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nitrile gloves market is projected to expand by USD 3.85 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report on the nitrile gloves market offers a 360-degree analysis, including market size forecasts, growth trends, and challenges, coupled with a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides a current assessment of the market landscape, highlighting prevailing trends, growth drivers, and the overall business environment.

Rising hygiene and safety concerns regarding healthcare-associated infections, coupled with stringent regulations in the healthcare and food processing sectors, are propelling market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about latex allergies bolsters the market's expansion.

The study highlights an increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves, identified as significant drivers of market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for antimicrobial nitrile gloves, coupled with technological advancements and product innovations, promises substantial market demand in coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Product:



Disposable Durable

By End-user:



Medical Non-medical

By Type:



Powder-free

Powder

Accelerator-free Polymer-coated

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

Market Insights and Analysis



Nitrile Gloves Market sizing

Nitrile Gloves Market forecast Nitrile Gloves Market industry analysis

The report conducts a robust vendor analysis aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market position. It contains detailed evaluations of various leading nitrile gloves market vendors, such as:



3M Co.

Adenna

AMMEX Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Diamond Gloves

Dolphin Products Inc.

Dynarex Corp.

Globus Shetland Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hongray Group

Just Gloves

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd McKesson Corp.

Additionally, the report includes emerging trends and challenges expected to influence market growth, assisting companies in strategic planning and maximizing emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Analysis



Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size



Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2019 - 2023



Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023



End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

The AI impact on global nitrile gloves market

Five Forces Analysis



Five forces summary



Bargaining power of buyers



Bargaining power of suppliers



Threat of new entrants



Threat of substitutes



Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product



Market segments



Comparison by Product



Disposable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Durable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user



Market segments



Comparison by End-user



Medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type



Market segments



Comparison by Type



Powder-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Powder - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Accelerator-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Polymer-coated - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape



Geographic segmentation



Geographic comparison



North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Asia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Argentina - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



Market drivers



Market challenges



Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape





Competitive Landscape



Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis



Companies profiled



Company ranking index Market positioning of companies

