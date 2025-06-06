Nitrile Gloves Market Analysis 2025-2029: Top Players, Segmentation & Geographic Outlook
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nitrile gloves market is projected to expand by USD 3.85 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.
This comprehensive report on the nitrile gloves market offers a 360-degree analysis, including market size forecasts, growth trends, and challenges, coupled with a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.
The report provides a current assessment of the market landscape, highlighting prevailing trends, growth drivers, and the overall business environment.
Rising hygiene and safety concerns regarding healthcare-associated infections, coupled with stringent regulations in the healthcare and food processing sectors, are propelling market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about latex allergies bolsters the market's expansion.
The study highlights an increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves, identified as significant drivers of market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for antimicrobial nitrile gloves, coupled with technological advancements and product innovations, promises substantial market demand in coming years.
Market Segmentation
By Product:
- Disposable Durable
By End-user:
- Medical Non-medical
By Type:
- Powder-free Powder Accelerator-free Polymer-coated
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe Asia Rest of World (ROW)
Market Insights and Analysis
- Nitrile Gloves Market sizing Nitrile Gloves Market forecast Nitrile Gloves Market industry analysis
The report conducts a robust vendor analysis aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market position. It contains detailed evaluations of various leading nitrile gloves market vendors, such as:
- 3M Co. Adenna AMMEX Corp. Ansell Ltd. Atlantic Safety Products Inc. Cardinal Health Inc. Diamond Gloves Dolphin Products Inc. Dynarex Corp. Globus Shetland Ltd. Hartalega Holdings Berhad Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Hongray Group Just Gloves Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd Kimberly Clark Corp. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd McKesson Corp.
Additionally, the report includes emerging trends and challenges expected to influence market growth, assisting companies in strategic planning and maximizing emerging opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis
- Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2019 - 2023 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- The AI impact on global nitrile gloves market
- Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition
- Market segments Comparison by Product Disposable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Durable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product
- Market segments Comparison by End-user Medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user
- Market segments Comparison by Type Powder-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Powder - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Accelerator-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Polymer-coated - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type
- Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Asia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks
- Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies
For more information about this report visit
