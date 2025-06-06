From Pensions To Parental Leave: Sweden's 2025 Benefits System Explained

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore comprehensive insights into Sweden's employee benefits, covering state, compulsory, and private offerings. Delve into the roles of key institutions like Försäkringskassan, understand the dual social security system framework, and gain strategic insights for informed decision-making. Get your guide to Sweden's welfare landscape.

The Swedish social security system is an integral part of the country's welfare system and is classified into two types: the universal and social insurance system (old system) and unified social insurance, and the individual notional and mandatory individual accounts system (new system), which was established in 1999.

The new insurance system covers persons born in or after 1954, while individuals born in or before 1937 are covered by the old system. Except for the earnings-related part of unemployment insurance, the social security regime is compulsory and covers everyone who lives or works in Sweden.

To access all these social benefits, an individual requires a personnummer (a Swedish personal identity number) from the Swedish Tax Agency and must register with the Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Forsakringskassan) for a social security number.

Key Highlights



The Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Forsakringskassan), Swedish Pensions Agency (Pensionsmyndigheten), County Councils (Landstingsfullmaktige), Ministry of Employment (Arbetsmarknadsdepartementet), and Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (Socialdepartementet) are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system in Sweden.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution. In Sweden, the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, and the Council for Negotiation and Co-operation (PTK) sign collective agreements offering voluntary DB pension schemes in Sweden.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Country Statistics

4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Sweden

5. Regulations

6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.2 Death in Service



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Disability Benefits



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits



Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits



Unemployment Benefit

Family Benefit

Minimum Resources Benefit

Long-Term Care Benefits Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits

