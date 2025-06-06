North American Cricket Club Launches 'Have A Go' Cricket Clinics Across The U.S., Debuts June 1314 In Scottsdale, AZ

Official NACC Logo

New North American Professional Cricket league launches

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) is thrilled to announce the official launch of its “Have a Go” Regional Clinic Series , a bold new initiative that aims to discover and develop future professional cricket athletes from the world of North American baseball and softball. The first clinic will be held June 13–14, 2025, at the Salt River Fields Multipurpose Facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, running from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM daily.This unique two-day event is free to attend and is open to 20 male and 20 female athletes with backgrounds in collegiate, independent, or minor league baseball and softball. It will provide elite-level instruction in the fundamentals of cricket, including batting, bowling, fielding, and game awareness. Participants will also have the opportunity to be scouted for future involvement in NACC's professional cricket league, scheduled to launch in 2026.“With cricket officially returning to the Olympics in 2028, the time is now to create a pathway for North American athletes to make their mark on the global stage,” said Nick Corso, Founder and CEO of NACC.“For many our elite bat and ball athletes who never got the chance, this is a shot at a pro career. Cricket may be new to our North American Athletes but the grind is not. Our athletes will know how to get this done and it all starts right now, in Scottsdale, AZ.”The“Have a Go” clinics are part of NACC's larger mission to grow cricket throughout the United States, not just at the professional level, but through a comprehensive grassroots strategy. The clinic series will continue throughout 2025 with events planned in key U.S. markets including Texas, Louisiana, California, and New York, targeting regions with strong baseball and softball cultures.Each clinic will feature a team of internationally certified coaches , former professional cricketers, and high-performance trainers who will introduce cricket through a combination of hands-on skill sessions and competitive gameplay simulations tailored to transitioning athletes..“These athletes already have the hand-eye coordination, power, and game instincts needed to excel,” said Kameron Loe, former Major League Baseball Pitcher and Co-Founder,“We just need to give them the tools-and the opportunity.”“The female side of the game is just as important to us,” added Corso.“We're committed to building equitable opportunities for women to pursue professional cricket careers, starting with clinics like these. We know that our North American, female, softball players are some of the most elite athletes in the world. Pretty soon, everyone else will know it too."NACC's vision includes not only a professional league but also is aligned with the standards and objectives of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).Athletes interested in attending or participating in future clinics can visit to register or learn more. The organization encourages all eligible players to“Have a Go” and be part of cricket's next chapter in North America.According to CEO, Nick Corso,“These Clinics are just the beginning and will be followed up by official tryouts, a prospect combine, and the first ever NACC player draft. We anticipate selling our first teams in the major sports media-centered cities of NY, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago on the East Coast and Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle, Houston, and Dallas on the West Coast. Those interested in owning a team are invited to reach out via our website.About the North American Cricket Club (NACC):The North American Cricket Club is a sports innovation group pioneering the development of a professional cricket league in the United States and Canada. Through grassroots programming, talent conversion, and high-level performance infrastructure, NACC is creating a new era for cricket in North America-one that's athlete-driven, professionally managed, and globally competitive.

