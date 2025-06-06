From The Slums Of Nishinari To The World: NISHIOKA's 'HANAZONO' Hits #3 On Itunes US SSW Chart

Cover image of“HANAZONO” by NISHIOKA, ranked #3 on iTunes US Singer-Songwriter chart and #1 on Alternative Folk.

Japanese singer-songwriter NISHIOKA, known for his raw lyrics and roots in Osaka's Nishinari district.

Cover image of“HANAZONO” by NISHIOKA, ranked #3 on iTunes US Singer-Songwriter chart and #1 on Alternative Folk.

"A Japanese-language song born in the streets of Osaka's Nishinari, 'HANAZONO' by NISHIOKA reached #3 on the iTunes US Singer-Songwriter Chart."

- NISHIOKA

OSAKA, ROOM 1-1-1, 29TH FLOOR, OSAKA EKIMAE DAI-3 BUILDING, JAPAN, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Japanese-language song hits #3 on iTunes US Singer-Songwriter Chart - without buzz, without backing

In a chart traditionally dominated by legends like James Taylor, Tracy Chapman, and emerging stars like Dean Lewis and Myles Smith, a completely unknown Japanese-language track appeared:“HANAZONO” by NISHIOKA.

Born and raised in Osaka's Nishinari district-an area once known as Japan's largest slum-NISHIOKA is an independent singer-songwriter who wrote HANAZONO as a raw, unfiltered reflection of his roots. Without any viral campaigns or industry support, the track climbed to #3 on the iTunes U.S. Singer-Songwriter Chart, and hit #1 on the Alternative Folk sub-chart, surpassing names like Joan Baez and Avi Kaplan.

From the shadows of Expo 2025 to the sound of reality

While Osaka hosts the 2025 World Expo, showcasing the“future” to the world, HANAZONO quietly delivers a different message-a voice from the past and the present, from the alleys of Nishinari. It is not polished pop. It is not hype-driven. It's a song built on bare language and lived experience.

This rare chart performance is not just a numeric anomaly-it's a moment of disruption. A song that no one expected, in a language the market doesn't favor, managed to rise purely on emotional resonance.

Standing beside legends - in Japanese

The iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart in the U.S. is typically reserved for the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, and other Western folk icons. To see a Japanese-language track stand shoulder to shoulder with such names is almost unheard of.

Who is NISHIOKA?

NISHIOKA is an independent artist from Osaka, Japan. Releasing under his own label Tune Factory, he produces, distributes, and promotes his work entirely on his own. His mission: to deliver music that crosses borders-not just geographically, but emotionally.

What's next?

NISHIOKA plans to release his next single in August 2025. Following this unexpected success, he is now in talks with indie media and radio stations overseas. Previously, HANAZONO also reached #5 on iTunes UK and entered Spotify UK's“Top 50” playlist, indicating growing interest in his work from English-speaking audiences.

HIDEKI NISHIOKA

WINGROUP Ltd

+81 80-9560-8274

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.