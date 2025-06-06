Pandagbot Launches All-Electric Modular Robotic Lawn Mower At Techxlr8 Asia 2025, Marking Global Expansion
Pandag G1 All-Terrain Modular Robotic Lawn Mower & Pandag Commercial Robotic Lawn Mower G1 Debut at TechXLR8 Asia 2025
See the feature in action:
Designed for commercial-scale landscaping, the Pandag-G1 merges smart automation with environmental responsibility. Unlike gasoline-powered mowers, it runs entirely on electric power, producing zero direct emissions and aligning with ESG goals. Configurable battery options (8/12/16 kWh) provide over nine hours of continuous runtime, covering up to 60702.8 m2 (15 acres) per charge.
The mower's autonomous operation capabilities attracted strong interest at the event, with more than 75% of technical inquiries focused on its AI-powered features. RTK navigation, combined with proprietary vision algorithms, enables the G1 to adapt to dynamic terrains and evolving landscaping requirements in real time.
Pandag G1 Autonomous Robotic Lawn Mower in Operation
Its modular design allows for fast transitions between mowing, blowing, grass collection, material transport, and even snow removal, making it a year-round solution for commercial users. Built for durability, the G1 features a high-clearance chassis, claw-tread tires, and anti-clogging blades that handle slopes up to 38° and grass heights of up to 1.2 meters.
Pandag G1 AI Terrain-Adaptive Robotic Mower Climbing Slope
During TechXLR8 Asia 2025, Pandagbot engaged professional users from more than a dozen countries. The company's technical team noted that development of additional seasonal attachments, including snow removal functions, is already underway and expected to roll out by Q3 2025.
Pandagbot All-Electric Modular Mower G1 at TechXLR8 Asia 2025
With its debut on the international stage now complete, Pandagbot will continue showcasing the Pandag-G1 at major events, including the CSPI EXPO in Tokyo from June 18-21 and the GIE EXPO in Louisville, USA, from October 22-24.
